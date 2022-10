Romanian group TeraPlast posts disappointing Jan-sep results

Romanian group TeraPlast posts disappointing Jan-sep results. Romanian construction materials group TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) announced that its EBITDA shrunk by 25% YoY to RON 48.5 mln (nearly EUR 10 mln) in January-September, despite the 25% YoY rise in sales to RON 564 mln (EUR 112 mln). The net profit recorded in the period was almost EUR 16.4 mln (EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]