Romania takes steps to amend local implementation plan of EU’s Resilience Facility

Romania takes steps to amend local implementation plan of EU’s Resilience Facility. Prime minister Nicolae Ciucă officially informed on October 26 the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Romania wants the renegotiation of some targets and benchmarks under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), under which EUR 27.2 bln of grants and loans are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]