One United Properties Gets Construction Permit for Housing Compound One High District

One United Properties Gets Construction Permit for Housing Compound One High District. Real estate developer One United Properties has obtained the building permit for One High District, a housing compound set to be built on an around 25,000-sqm land plot, of which more than 30% are green areas, located in Ionel Teodoreanu street, in Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]