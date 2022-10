Damila 2021 Turnover Nears EUR100M

Damila 2021 Turnover Nears EUR100M. Valcea-based construction materials producer and retailer, controlled by entrepreneur Remus Daniel Nitu, for 2021 reported turnover worth RON489.8 million (EUR99.5 million), up 62% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]