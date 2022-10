Dennis Selinas, appointed Chief Executive Officer of Globalworth Group

Dennis Selinas, appointed Chief Executive Officer of Globalworth Group. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Selinas as the new CEO of the Group. The Board of the company and Dimitris Raptis, CEO, have agreed for Mr Raptis to step down from his role as CEO and... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]