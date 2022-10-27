Filip & Company assists Gedeon Richter in the sale of its wholesale and retail operations in Romania



Filip & Company assists Gedeon Richter in the sale of its wholesale and retail operations in Romania.

Filip & Company law firm assisted Gedeon Richter, an innovation-driven specialty pharmaceutical company, in relation to the sale of its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale operations in Romania to Dr. Max Group, a pharmacy chain owned by Penta Investments. The transaction has been executed (...)