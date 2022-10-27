Revolut Business and Up Romania concluded a partnership allowing business customers to temporary access their services for free

Revolut Business and Up Romania concluded a partnership allowing business customers to temporary access their services for free. Up Romania and Revolut have concluded a partnership, as a result of which companies in Romania can obtain free access, for 6 months, to one of the most modern expense management services – Revolut Business and, respectively, to the most flexible platform for granting extra-salary benefits to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]