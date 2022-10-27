Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Real Estate and Construction sector has attracted around 12 billion euros of FDI in the last 10 years



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Real Estate and Construction sector has attracted around 12 billion euros of FDI in the last 10 years.

The real estate and construction sector has attracted around 12 billion euros of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the last ten years, as the share of this economic activity in the overall FDI stock increased to a level of 17.4% at the end of 2021, compared with 9.2% in 2012,... The post (...)