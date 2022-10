Strabag Inks EUR85M Contract to Build New A3 Highway Section

Strabag Inks EUR85M Contract to Build New A3 Highway Section. Austrian construction group Strabag has won a new contract in Romania, together with its associate partner Geiger, and is set to build a 15.7 km section of A3 highway, between Campia Turzii and Chetani, worth EUR85 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]