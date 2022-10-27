Former Amway CEE leader Ioana Enache is the new CEO of Romanian plant-based food producer SanoVita

Former Amway CEE leader Ioana Enache is the new CEO of Romanian plant-based food producer SanoVita. Romanian business leader Ioana Enache has been appointed CEO of SanoVita, a local plant-based food producer controlled by the American investment fund Highlander Partners. Her mission is to turn the Romanian company into a regional leader in the fast-growing market of plant-based food and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]