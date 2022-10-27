Hagag Development enters Bucharest private office segment with first EUR 1.5 mln business center

Real estate investor-developer Hagag Development Europe just launched H Private, its first product serving the private office segment in Bucharest. In addition, the company said it would open its first "full service" business center - H Private Arghezi - at the beginning of next year, following a