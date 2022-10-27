Energy Minister Popescu in Washington: US DoE is considering funding construction of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda



The US Department of Energy (DOE) is considering funding the construction of units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear-power plant, the US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk told a meeting with Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu. “I had a very good business meeting with David Turk – the... (...)