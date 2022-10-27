Romania to host meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers for the first time
Oct 27, 2022
Romania to host meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers for the first time.
Romania will host a formal meeting of foreign ministers from NATO member countries for the first time ever. The meeting will take place on November 29-30 at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest. Minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu will represent Romania and host the meeting (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]