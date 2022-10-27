Romania to host meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers for the first time

Romania will host a formal meeting of foreign ministers from NATO member countries for the first time ever. The meeting will take place on November 29-30 at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest. Minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu will represent Romania and host the meeting