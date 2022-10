Former Amway Regional General Manager Ioana Enache Becomes SanoVita CEO

Ioana Enache, who served as regional general manager with Amway for the last ten years, is the new chief executive officer of SanoVita, one of the leading local actors in the plant-based food industry, with a presence of more than 25 years in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]