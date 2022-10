Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa to be restored with Resilience funds

Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa to be restored with Resilience funds. The ancient Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa will be restored with EU funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE). More than EUR 7.4 million will be invested in the restoration (...)