Agreena, the global leading soil carbon platform for farmers, announces the intensification of operations in the Romanian market



Agreena, the global leading soil carbon platform for farmers, announces the intensification of operations in the Romanian market.

Agreena, the global leading soil carbon platform for farmers, announces the development of operations in Romania, the sixth country in the European Union, regarding the agricultural area available. Agreena provides access for farmers to a robust soil carbon certification program based on the (...)