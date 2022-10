Petrom Triples Sales to RON44B in Jan-Sept 2022; Net Profit Climbs 5 Times to RON9.2B

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the biggest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported record high financial results for the first nine months of 2022 amid rising fuel prices and higher electricity sales. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]