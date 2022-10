Agribusinessjob Invests RON500,000 in Job Platform for Agrifood Field

Agribusinessjob, a recruitment agency specializing in the agrifood sector, founded by Marius Ogrezeanu, has invested over RON500,000 in a job platform dedicated to the agrifood field amid a shortage of stable and skilled employees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]