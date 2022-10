National Arts and Crafts Fair held in Iaşi next month

National Arts and Crafts Fair held in Iaşi next month. The Romanian Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will organize this year’s National Arts and Crafts Fair between November 3 and 6. About 100 exhibitors are expected to join the event hosted by Atrium – Palas Mall in Iaşi, eastern Romania. Craftsmen and artisans can participate in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]