Romanian SaaS company Yarooms raises EUR 2 mln in first investment round
Oct 28, 2022
Yarooms, a SaaS company providing leading workplace experience solutions, has secured EUR 2 million in financing in its first investment round. Founded in 2010 by Dragos Badea, Emil Muhtu, and Marcel Preda, Yarooms creates easy-to-use workplace management software solutions. The company’s (...)
