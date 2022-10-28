Children in Romania most at risk of poverty or social exclusion, Eurostat says



Children in Romania most at risk of poverty or social exclusion, Eurostat says.

Romania has the highest share of children who are at risk of poverty and social exclusion in the EU, according to the Eurostat. Roughly 41.5% of Romanian children are in this situation, compared to the European average of 24.4%. Alongside Romania are Spain (33.4%) and Bulgaria (33%). At the (...)