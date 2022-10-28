Romania’s Quartz Matrix wins “IoT – Digital Innovation of the Year” for energy-saving software

Romania’s Quartz Matrix wins “IoT – Digital Innovation of the Year” for energy-saving software. Quartz Matrix, a Romanian B2B software provider, was recently awarded the “IoT – Digital Innovation of the Year” at the Go Global 2022 awards for its energy-saving QLeap platform. The award is considered to be an Oscar for industries and businesses. The 2022 Go Global awards brought together over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]