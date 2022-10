Crown Custodian Margareta, President Maia Sandu meet in Chisinau

Crown Custodian Margareta, President Maia Sandu meet in Chisinau. Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, met, on Friday, in Chisinau, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, who is currently visiting the Republic of Moldova, is accompanied by Prince Radu. The Romanian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]