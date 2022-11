Ministry of Finance plans to borrow over 4.78 billion RON in November

Ministry of Finance plans to borrow over 4.78 billion RON in November. The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, for November 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.2 billion RON, to which the sum of 585 million RON can be added in an additional session of non-competitive bids for bond auctions. The total amount, of 4.785 billion RON, is... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]