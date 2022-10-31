Romania invests EUR 245 mln in building water and sewage systems in Tulcea county

Romania invests EUR 245 mln in building water and sewage systems in Tulcea county. Romanian minister of investments and European projects Marcel Boloş signed a contract for the expansion of the water and sewage water systems in Tulcea county, worth EUR 245 mln, the ministry (MIPE) announced. Over 35,000 residents will get access to the water supply, and 53,000 will get access (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]