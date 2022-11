Chairry Opens Showroom in Bucharest, Contemplates Other Cities for Expansion

Chairry Opens Showroom in Bucharest, Contemplates Other Cities for Expansion. Interior design company Chairry in October opened a showroom on Fabrica de Glucoza street of Bucharest and for the coming years mulls expanding its foothold via investments in several units nationwide, according to Raluca Dorobantu, managing partner, Chairry Design & (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]