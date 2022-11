Nusco Returns to Housing Market with EUR100M Investment

Nusco Returns to Housing Market with EUR100M Investment. Nusco Imobiliara, a real estate developer controlled by Nusco family, in 2020 launched a new real estate project in Bucharest’s Pipera area that started with two housing phases. It is now embarking on the third phase and wants to invest around EUR100 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]