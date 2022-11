Sibiu Christmas Market to open next month

Sibiu Christmas Market to open next month. This year’s edition of the Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the most visited in the country, is scheduled to take place between November 11th and January 2nd in the city’s Grand Square. The 15th edition of the event, a major tourist draw for the city, will be the first restriction-free one after (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]