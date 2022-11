Moldovan President Maia Sandu to visit Romania on Tuesday

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay a visit to Romania on Tuesday. She will be received, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom she will have face-to-face talks. According to the agenda, the reception at Cotroceni will take place at 1:15 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]