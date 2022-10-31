Logicor expands Bucharest II Logistics Park with an additional 21,200 sqm of prime warehouse space

Logicor expands Bucharest II Logistics Park with an additional 21,200 sqm of prime warehouse space. Logicor, a leading owner and manager of logistics real estate in Europe, has completed the development of c. 21,200 sqm prime warehouse space in the Logicor Bucharest II Logistics Park, 10 km northeast of Bucharest city centre. The brand-new space is 85% let to a range of leading companies (...)