TIFF, Cluj-Napoca's long-running international film festival, opens submissions for 2023 edition

TIFF, Cluj-Napoca's long-running international film festival, opens submissions for 2023 edition. Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) calls domestic and international filmmakers to submit their films for the upcoming 2023 edition. The 22nd edition of the festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca for ten days in June. Three categories are up for grab until the deadline on February (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]