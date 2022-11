Construction of Bucharest’s District 6 food bank nears completion

Construction of Bucharest’s District 6 food bank nears completion. The construction works on District 6’s food bank are 80% completed, and the bank is to open next year, Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall announced. The bank, located at 236 Calea Giulești, will also work as a social canteen. The products donated by large retail chains will be stored at the venue, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]