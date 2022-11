Andre Rieu to return to Romania next spring for Cluj-Napoca concert

Andre Rieu to return to Romania next spring for Cluj-Napoca concert. Famous Dutch violinist Andre Rieu, together with his Johann Strauss Orchestra, will return to Romania in the spring of 2023 for a concert in Cluj-Napoca. The show is scheduled for March 3 at BT Arena. “Andre Rieu, the famous violinist and composer who made classical music accessible to millions (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]