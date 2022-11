Türkiye’s International Brand in Education: Turkish Maarif Foundation

Türkiye’s International Brand in Education: Turkish Maarif Foundation. The Turkish Maarif Foundation makes significant contributions to Türkiye’s strategy for “internationalization of education” through the educational institutions that it established abroad for all levels, from pre-school to higher education. First and foremost, our Foundation has breathed new life (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]