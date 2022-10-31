Trains operated by Romania’s railroad company totaled 6.6 years of delays in 2021

Trains operated by Romania’s railroad company totaled 6.6 years of delays in 2021. In 2021, passenger trains operated by CFR, Romania’s national railroad company, registered massive delays which, if they were to be added up, would equal roughly 3.5 million minutes, or 6 years and 6 months, Digi24 reported. The delays registered last year are 1 year and 8 months longer than (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]