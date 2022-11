Eurostat: Romania Saw Fourth Highest Household Power Price Increase in H1

Eurostat: Romania Saw Fourth Highest Household Power Price Increase in H1. Electricity prices for household consumers rose in almost all EU member countries in the first half, with the highest increases seen in the Czech Republic (62%), Latvia (59%) and Denmark (57%), Eurostat data based on the prices in local currencies (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]