Romanian government greenlights Cluj-Napoca’s metropolitan belt project

Romanian government greenlights Cluj-Napoca's metropolitan belt project. Emil Boc, Cluj-Napoca's mayor, announced that the Romanian government has approved the City Hall to conduct its long-awaited metropolitan belt project. Should the project come to completion, the Cluj metropolitan belt would boast 42 km in length, 32 connecting roads, 26 km of belts and (...)