Rumors of Elon Musk holding Halloween party at Bran Castle proven false

Rumors of Elon Musk holding Halloween party at Bran Castle proven false. Days after the first rumors started to circulate about the fact that Elon Musk was in Romania and had rented Bran castle for a party, no definitive proof of his presence – or that of Angelina Jolie, also rumored to be in attendance – has been made available. On the contrary, two officials within (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]