Social Democratic Party proposes Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence

Social Democratic Party proposes Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence. Senator Angel Tilvar is PSD’s (Social Democratic Party) proposal for the office of Minister of Defence, leader of the Social Democrats Marcel Ciolacu informed on Monday. The decision was taken at the meeting of the National Political Council of the party. Tilvar will replace Vasile Dincu who (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]