Hotel Company Aro-Palace Switches to Profit in Jan-Sep

Hotel Company Aro-Palace Switches to Profit in Jan-Sep. Aro-Palace (ARO.RO), which owns one of the largest five-star hotels outside Bucharest, ended the first nine months of the year with a net profit of about RON350,000 compared with a loss of RON1.1 million in the same period of 2021, the company says in its financial report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]