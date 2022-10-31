Government Expects Romania’s Economy to Grow by 4.6% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023

Government Expects Romania’s Economy to Grow by 4.6% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023. Romania’s government expects the country’s economy to grow by 4.6% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023, despite the inflation, energy crisis in Europe or the coming recession in the eurozone, the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis says in its autumn forecast, which will be used for the budget (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]