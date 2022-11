Ice Cream Producer Ice Dyp Baias Revenue Rises 4.6% to EUR10M in 2021

Ice Cream Producer Ice Dyp Baias Revenue Rises 4.6% to EUR10M in 2021. Romanian ice cream producer Ice Dyp Balas from Timis County, controlled by Vasile and Maria Balas, posted more than RON50.6 million (EUR10.3 million) revenue in 2021, up 4.6% compared with the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]