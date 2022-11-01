OMV Petrom accuses costly windfall taxes, voluntary price cuts - but reports record Q3 profits as well

OMV Petrom accuses costly windfall taxes, voluntary price cuts - but reports record Q3 profits as well. Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported a profit before tax for Q3/22 of RON 5,302 mln (over EUR 1 bln), "significantly above" (nearly seven times higher) than reported in the same period of 2021 (RON 827 mln). Income tax amounted to RON 793 mln, while the effective tax rate was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]