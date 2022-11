Joris Ide Expects Flat Turnover in 2022 from 2021

Joris Ide Expects Flat Turnover in 2022 from 2021. Building materials producer Joris Ide of Buzias, Timis county, part of Kingspan, one of the largest companies in the field, expects 2022 turnover to be similar with the 2021 one as clients were more cautious in starting new projects. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]