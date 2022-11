Moldova’s President visits Romania amid acute energy crisis

Moldova’s President visits Romania amid acute energy crisis. President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is visiting Romania on November 1 amid an acute energy crisis and rising security threats. Separatist region Transnistria threatened to stop the electricity supplies to Moldova proper as of November 1, fugitive businessmen and politician Vlad Plahotniuc and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]