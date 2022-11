Romania’s ruling coalition appoints new minister of defence

Romania’s ruling coalition appoints new minister of defence. Angel Tîlvăr, an MP with relatively sparse political experience and no exposure at the executive level, was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and accepted by President Klaus Iohannis as Romania’s new minister of defence. His predecessor Vasile Dîncu resigned upon controversial comments (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]