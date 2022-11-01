Nusco plans EUR 100 mln office-retail phase for Nusco City project in Bucharest

Nusco plans EUR 100 mln office-retail phase for Nusco City project in Bucharest. Nusco Group, one of the biggest developers in Bucharest, is moving forward with the Nusco City project in the northern part of the city (Pipera), where it wants to build an office component next to a commercial one and a boulevard with a tram line, following a discussion with the district's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]