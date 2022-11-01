Romania's Treasury pays 9.15% yield for two-year bonds sold to households

Romania's Ministry of Finance launched a new bond issues for households under the Tezaur scheme (bonds not traded at Bucharest Stock Exchange), starting on November 1, announcing annual coupons of 8.7% (one-year tenant) and 9.15% (two-year tenant). The yields are along the yield curve set on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]