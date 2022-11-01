Millenium Insurance Broker Raises RON4.2M from Investors Via Private Placement; Plans to List on AeRO Market

Millenium Insurance Broker Raises RON4.2M from Investors Via Private Placement; Plans to List on AeRO Market. Insurance-reinsurance brokerage Millenium Insurance Broker, a company majority held by mobility network Autonom Services, during October 17-25 period carried out a private placement with a view to its listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in the wake of which it raised (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]