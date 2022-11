Bucharest’s Lacul Morii to be remodeled with green areas, urban forest

Bucharest’s Lacul Morii to be remodeled with green areas, urban forest. Lacul Morii (Mill’s Lake), located in Bucharest’s District 6, is set to be revamped, with green areas and a small urban forest enriching the lake’s landscape. The remodeling works are set to begin after a mixed team of Belgian and Romanian architects has been awarded the tender following an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]